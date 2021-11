Kittson County Central Books Trip to U.S. Bank Stadium

Won their quarterfinal match-up 27-20

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In the Minnesota 9-Man playoff quarterfinals, Kittson County Central used a 99-yard and 55-yard touchdown to beat Oglivie, 27-20 in Moorhead.

It books their ticket to the semifinals next weekend and a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’ Minnesota Vikings.