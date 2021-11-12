Stellar Senior Season Earns Opportunity for Shanley’s Gores at NDSU

Earned a preferred walk-on offer

FARGO, N.D — When you have a big senior season like Shanley’s John Gores did it usually sparks some interest at the next level.

The receiver had 88 receptions for 1269 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Deacons, who fell in the state semifinals to Sheyenne.

Gores had three division one preferred walk-on opportunities from St Thomas, North Dakota and North Dakota State and the Bison became his choice.

NDSU is known for giving their walk-on’s chances to earn a spot and that’s what attracted Gores to stay home.

“I feel like a lot of senior seasons, some guys just pop. I was just lucky enough to have that and my hard work paid off,” Gores said. “I’m just going in there and giving NDSU everything I have for my time and see how it goes. The coaches told me its going to be harder before it gets better. I have to make the most of my time and focus on the work and I’ll eventually get rewarded. I just want to do my best to help them win and hey maybe help them win more championships.”

Gores joins fellow Shanley alum Jake Kava who next year will be a senior on the defensive line.