Northern Cass’s Crockett Wins Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

Crockett hit massive kill in Region One Championship game

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes to Northern Cass and junior Halle Crockett with 75 percent of the vote wins.

Crockett’s massive kill helped the Jaguars win the region one title and advance to the Class B State Tournament.

Congrats to Crockett and the Jaguars.