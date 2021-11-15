UND Football Finding Confidence in Playing for Seniors

Fighting Hawks have played way into playoff discussion

GRAND FORKS, N.D — After dropping four of their first five conference games, North Dakota football has played their way back into playoff contention after back-to-back home wins.

Most of those victories point to what linebacker, Jalen Morrison, called playing for the seniors.

Saturday against South Dakota State could be the very last game that group plays unless a 6-5 record helps get them in to the postseason field.

Head coach Bubba Schweigert says on both sides of the ball, those seniors have really helped spark that possibility by creating the big plays needed to close out victories.

“You look back to Saturday and I thought Brock Boltmann was really key and made a really good catch and run then the big catch to set up the final score,” Schweigert said. “A 37-yard play where he just laid out was very competitive and competed for the ball.”

“Using the motivation of the seniors. You never know when their last game could be,” Morrison said. “It brought us closer together as a team. Guys go out to eat and watch football together. Its just a lot more team being spent as a team and that helps us on the field.”

The Fighting Hawks play in Brookings this weekend against SDSU, who has lost three of their last six.