Chahinkapa Zoo will not appeal loss of AZA accreditation

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Officials at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton say there are no plans to appeal the loss of its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“Due to the philosophical differences and changes in the AZA organization, the Chahinkapa Zoo Board feels that it is time to part ways and use our annual AZA dues elsewhere to enhance the zoo in other ways” according to a statement on social media.

“We are still the same facility and still have USDA and ND Animal Board of Health we are governed by. We are doing our continuous research on conservation and looking for ways to help enhance and educate the public.”

The AZA requires facilities to complete a rigorous accreditation process every five years, as a condition of membership. Zoo officials say the loss of accreditation was not connected to concerns about animal health or welfare.

Chahinkapa Zoo was first accredited by the AZA in 1995 and had been re-accredited every 5 years since then.