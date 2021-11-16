Contempt charges dropped for Marshals Service supervisors

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Contempt charges have been dismissed for three supervisors in the U.S. Marshals Service for a series of events that began with a deputy marshal refusing to disclose her vaccination status while serving in federal court in Aberdeen.

Federal Judge Charles Kornmann filed the charges after directing anybody in his courtroom to be vaccinated for COVID-19. When a deputy marshal refused to disclose her status during a proceeding last May, she was directed to leave the courtroom in Aberdeen.

At the direction of her supervisors, she took the defendants with her in court out of the courthouse and the proceedings were held virtually.

Kornmann filed charges that were dismissed by a Nebraska judge appointed to the case.