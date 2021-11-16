West Fargo Volleyball Enters State Tournament With Chip On Shoulder

Packers enter as top seed after winning EDC Tournament

WEST FARGO, N.D — West Fargo volleyball enters the Class A state tournament as the number one seed after winning the EDC tournament. It capped off a regular season with just four losses and a straight sets win over Shanley, who was the top seed going in.

The Packers have a chip on their shoulder after losing seven seniors and reaching last year’s state championship match. With just three seniors on this roster, players felt counted out and that was the motivation to get to this point. It showed just dropping seven sets all year long.

Head coach Kelsey Gibbons said it was one of the main focus talked about leading up to first serve.

“The big thing was they just had to start believing in themselves that just because we lost talent from last year,” Gibbons said. “Doesn’t mean we still don’t have a lot of talent left in the gym. We found the opportunities to get better every single day. We’ve definitely had our ups and downs but staying on course to achieve that common goal. They’ve been there before and know what it takes.”

“After last year losing so many people there was plenty of people that told us it was our last chance and we might not make it this year,” senior Nadia Chwialkowki said. “Winning the EDC was a big confidence boost for us and means a whole lot.”

“I definitely think we weren’t looked at as competitive as we are but just because of how well we all play together and our chemistry we have a lot of confidence going into the state tournament,” junior Chloe Pfau said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Packers play the first match of the tournament on Thursday in Bismarck against St. Mary’s at 1 P.M.