T. Denny Sanford was ‘implicated individual’ in child porn investigation

FARGO (KVRR) – Search warrant affidavits indicate that phone, email and computer records were seized as part of a child pornography investigation involving billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford.

The investigation into Sanford was reported last year by ProPublica and the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. Court documents in the case were initially sealed and referred to Sanford as “an implicated individual.”

Several news organizations petitioned the South Dakota Supreme Court to unseal the search warrants.

Sanford has not been charged with a crime.

Court records indicate that five search warrants in the case against Sanford were executed between Dec., 2019 and May, 2020.

Sanford’s electronic devices came to the attention of investigators from the state attorney general’s office after a technology firm reported that child pornography had either been sent, received or downloaded on Sanford’s device.

You can read the search warrant affidavits HERE.