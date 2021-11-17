UND Hockey “Hungry” For Rematch With Duluth This Weekend

Last meeting lost in five overtimes in the NCAA Regional

Video Courtesy: Midco SN

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the first time since their national championship season in 2015-16, North Dakota hockey has started conference play 4-0 after sweeps of Denver and Miami Ohio, however, the next three series won’t be as easy.

UND gets three top 10 ranked opponents over that span starting with Duluth this weekend at home. Players don’t need a reminder for what happened the last time both teams faced off with the Bulldogs topping North Dakota in five overtimes last March to advance to the frozen four.

Eight players may be gone from that roster, however, the rivalry still remains strong.

“Were hungry. Obviously we have a lot of momentum right now. Were feeling good about our game,” forward Riese Gaber said. “We just have to do the things we’ve been doing. For a lot of us last year sits in the back of our mind and its not a good feeling so we’ll come ready.”

“All of our seniors and professionals who have moved on before us last year, were playing or them and for the North Dakota mentality,” defenseman Tyler Kleven said. “It’s a huge weekend. Growing up I always liked coming to these games and watching them. Now I get to be a part of it and it’s a big deal.”

“I’m proud of the way our guys have competed and battled. Anytime you get these two teams together, there’s not a lot of room out there,” head coach Brad Berry said. “You have to fight for every inch of the ice. Our guys have done that over the last couple weeks and we have to keep playing with that same mentality.”

Just how close are these teams in the rankings? How about two spots. Duluth comes in at four while UND is six in the latest USCHO Poll.