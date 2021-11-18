Moorhead man charged with murder in shooting deaths of man, woman & her unborn child

Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Reese, Jr. is charged with shooting and killing his coworkers, Richard Pittman, April Carbone, and her unborn child at Composite America Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man is charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of a couple and their unborn baby.

“We’ve filed three charges. two charges of murder and one charge of murder of an unborn child,” Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick said.

Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Reese, Jr. is charged with shooting and killing his coworkers, Richard Pittman, April Carbone, and her unborn child at Composite America Wednesday.

The couple is originally from the east coast.

“Each of those is referred to in North Dakota as Class AA Felonies and the penalty on that is a maximum of life in prison without parole,” Burdick said.

Burdick didn’t allude to whether the state will seek the maximum or not. He says the killing of an unborn child charge is one that may not have ever come across his desk.

“I’m not aware of other such charges being filed but they may have been, this law has been in place since at least 1987,” Burdick said.

Court documents say Reese, Jr. and Pitman had an altercation at work the day of the shooting. Reese, Jr. was told to leave the site by management. He returned where he confronted Pittman. Reese, Jr. fired multiple shots at the couple.

Carbone and her unborn baby died at the scene and Pittman passed away at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Reese Jr. ditched the gun a few blocks away. Detectives later found the nine millimeter semi automatic pistol in a residential area.

A man who works at a business on the same street says he doesn’t feel less safe because this wasn’t a random attack. He adds it’s a tragedy that makes him sit back and think about life.

Reese, Jr. has a long criminal record and is a sex offender. In 2014 he was convicted of third degree criminal sexual conduct in Benton County, Minnesota. He also has convictions of domestic assault, ineligible person in possession of a firearm, drug sales and possession and violating no contact orders.

Reese, Jr. bond is set at $2 million. A preliminary hearing is set for December 16th.