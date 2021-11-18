MSUM Men’s Basketball Breathing Fire After Setting Program Scoring Record

Scored 136 points in last game against Crown College

MOORHEAD, Minn. — You could say that the MSUM men’s basketball team was living up to their Dragons nickname by breathing fire Tuesday night in their win over crown college scorching the nets for 136 points setting a new program scoring record breaking the old mark by 10 points.

Career highs were set all over the floor led by junior guard Trevor Kaiser’s 32 points. Junior center Jesse Bergh had 19. NSIC preseason player of the year, Lorenzo McGhee added 15 making an impact on defensive as well.

The Dragons shot 67 percent while holding Crown to 36. While the offense caught fire it all started on the defensive end.

“We kind of base our program off of defense. Defense is going to help you win even those nights where you’re not playing good offensively because good defense will help you win those games,” McGhee said. “I feel like when we focus on defense I’ll play better on offense just like that. Just as simple as we can get on defense offense takes care of itself.”

“We’ve really been struggling shooting the ball,” head coach Chad Walthall said. But yet again, we’ve been on the road for five games before and played some quality quality opponents so it’s always nice to be at home, that helps number one and then sometimes when you see the ball go in for the first few shots, you kind of carry over and snowball a bit and that’s what happened. Everybody shot really well. We got good looks and, you know kind of went from there.”

The Dragons next game is Friday night against Mayville State before starting conference play on Tuesday.