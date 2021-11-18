NDSU Football to Honor 11 Seniors on Saturday

Watson, Gindorff headline the group

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football has already clinched the automatic bid into the FCS playoffs after winning the Missouri Valley. That leaves center stage Saturday against South Dakota for the 11 seniors who are playing their final regular season home game in the FargoDome..

On the defense, Costner Ching, Michael Buetow, Logan McCormick, Brayden Thomas, Jackson Hankey and Mason Hofsedt will get their own personal run out of the helmet as well as Christian Watson, Cordell Volson, Noah Gindorff and Jake Reinholz on offense.

Watson and Gindorff knew this would be their final season as they look towards futures in the NFL. Having their own moment before the game is something both have visualized.

“Its going to be crazy. I haven’t thought about it too much but I’ve watched guys do it for the past 4-5 years now,” Watson said. “It’s going to be a crazy feeling thinking its me coming out this time.”

“I don’t really know what it’s going to be like. I hope I get a nice applause from the crowd,” Gindorff said. “It just feels surreal. I remember standing at the very back of the line or even up in the student section thinking that day just seems so far away and now here it is on Saturday.”

“They’ve had some ups and downs through their career. Some of them to no fault of their own,” head coach Matt Entz said. “Their character. Their perseverance. Their ability to handle setbacks is proven and shown over and over again. I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for this group.”

The 15 others will use the extra COVID year of eligibility to return next season. Lots of talent especially in the defensive backfield with Michael Tutsie, Dawson Weber, James Kaczor, Jasir Cox and Spencer Waege on the line.

Offensively, Phoenix Sproles and Josh Babicz on the out side and Cody Mauch, Nash Jensen headlining those on the line.