West Fargo Volleyball’s Chwialkowski Sisters Play Final Games Together

Nadia is going on to play at Texas A&M Corpus Cristi; Reina finishing first year on Varsity as eight grader

WEST FARGO, N.D — While West Fargo volleyball saw its season end in the semifinals of the state tournament, two sisters, Nadia and Reina Chwailkowski helped find the Packers success this season winning the EDC and were the number one seed. Their older sister, Darian plays at North Dakota and Nadia played her final season while Reina is just beginning playing on varsity as an eight grader.

“We always just been a big volleyball family. When my sister played, we just watched it all the time and always just playing in our backyard,” Nadia said. “To have my little sister with me, everybody asks “Oh, how is that?” I love it. I wouldn’t want anyone else in the back row with me.”

“It’s something really special. I think a lot of athletes in other programs don’t get that opportunity to have that,” head coach Kelsey Gibbons said. “Reina might be young but she’s been playing the game forever. Having an older sister has allowed her to be in the gym a lot. The chemistry and the communication they have on the court. They trust each other. They want to play for each other. They both know what success feels like.”

It’s not hard to see how much Reina has impacted Nadia’s senior season. Chwialkowski reached 1,000 kills, was the conference’s player of the year and signed her national letter of intent to play division one volleyball at Texas A&M Corpus Cristi.

“I’m just trying to take it all in right now by putting college in the future and just focus on the now but how we are performing is helping me a lot right now,” Nadia said.

“She is obviously a very gifted athlete but on top of it but the thing that makes her so special is she’s an incredible teammate and leader,” Gibbons said. “She puts others before herself and when you’re someone who is that talented sometimes that can be overshadowed. That’s what’s unique about Nadia. It’s not about Nadia. Its about her teammates.“

Its that mentality head coach Kelsey Gibbons says will make her even more successful at the next level as well.