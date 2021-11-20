Run Game Leads NDSU Football to Dominant Harvest Bowl Victory

NDSU Wins Big Over Coyotes

FARGO, N.D — It all started on the ground for the bison who finished with 219 yards on the ground… It was a team effort. Tamerik Williams rushed for 60 and 2 touchdowns. Kobe Johnson added 71 and a score. Jalen Bussey added 62 more and a score. And receiver Christian Watson joined the party as well with his 55 yards and a rushing touchdown. The Bison outgained the coyotes 552 to 293… And dominated possession 36 minutes to 24. Having this many horses in the stable make NDSU a hard team to stop…

“For a defense when you have 3 or 4 guys who can do the exact same thing as the main guy I think that’s really demoralizing. It’s hard to stop that for sure,” said Tamerik Williams.

“Just think, you look at the different styles of backs we have; Temerik, big physical cat has great speed faster than I think a lot of people anticipate. You got Kobe who was a 10.6 hundred guy in high school, has tremendous speed and burst and then Jalen Bussey provides just a completely .. I mean that last touchdown run he had only he coulda fit through that there was no gap there it was a sliver that he got through and just all and just all three of them bring a different tempo to the game,” said Matt Entz.

“It’s amazing, I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be a big part of this offense and grateful for the opportunities I get in this offense in general so whatever opportunities I get I’m thankful for, I’m excited for and I just appreciate being a a part of this program,” said Christian Watson.