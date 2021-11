Bison’s Road to Frisco

A Look at the FCS Bracket

The SIU salukis taking on the coyotes of South Dakota both of these teams are 7 and 4 these two teams are in the same conference but did not meet this year. The winner will have to come to the FargoDome. If NDSU and James Madison both win out they would see each other in the semis…James Madison is the only team to beat NDSU at the FargoDome in the playoffs.