NDSU Football Having A Light Playoff Bye Week

Practicing three days this week

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football is feeling like its in 2019 again. With a first round bye in the FCS playoffs, the team has a bit of a lighter schedule this week in order to take full advantage of both rest, recovery and time with family.

The Bison plan to have three practices this week and look into both South Dakota and Southern Illinois, who would be their potential opponents come the second round. Head coach Matt nets said his team is as healthy as its been all season.

The only player recovering fullback Hunter Leupke should return for that next match-up. Now, its just bracing for the road ahead that is the postseason.

“We have a fair amount of our roster who remembers 2019 where we had a situation similar to this with that first round bye,” Entz said. Were just trying to make sure we get the information to them as quickly as we can. I didn’t talk much about what are schedule would look like this week and next week leading up to the game. I don’t believe in counting my chickens before they hatch. I just think that talking about something down the road isn’t what were all about. Right now means everything. Living in the moment. I don’t want to talk about next week. I want to make sure we win games and not take anything for granted.”

It was also announced that four NDSU seniors were invited to play in college all-star games. Tight ends Josh Babicz and Noah Gindorff have the opportunity to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California on January 29th while receiver Christian Watson and offensive lineman Cordell Volson head to Vegas on February 3rd to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Both are televised on NFL Network. 12 former bison players have been in those showcases before. Most recently, Ben Ellefson and Derrek Tuszka in 2020.