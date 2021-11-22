Welatzko Becomes Third UND Football Player to get Invite to Senior Bowl

First player since 1999

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football’s season came to an end Saturday with a loss on the road to South Dakota state by three points. Five of those six losses came in conference play by seven points or less.

It closes out the careers of nine seniors, however one in particular gets the chance to chase after NFL dreams. Offensive lineman Matt Welatzko was invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on February 5th. Welatzko is just the third UND player and the first since 1999 to accept an invite to the postseason showcase.

The Cold Springs Minnesota native finished with all-American status and as a member of the Missouri Valley first-team..

“We were his only division one offer and he came here to really really work to hard. He changed his body and improved at football,” Head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “He’s just been a model teammate and citizen. Given so much to our program so we’re really excited for him and its big deal. Were going to do whatever we can to help him get the best opportunity at the next level.”