MSUM Men’s Basketball Opens Up Conference Play With Win Over Northern State

Beat Wolves by 10, 85-75

MOORHEAD, Minn — Minnesota State-Moorhead men’s basketball starts out conference with a bang knocking off the defending champs, Northern State, 85-75.

Lorenzo McGhee finished with 17 points in the win.

Dragons are back in action this weekend hosting a Thanksgiving Tournament among NSIC teams at Nemzek Hall.