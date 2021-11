MSUM Women’s Basketball Can’t Capitalize Off Strong First Half; Fall to Northern State

Wolves downed the Dragons, 66-48

MOORHEAD, Minn — Minnesota State-Moorhead women’s basketball dropped their conference opener to Northern State.

The Dragons held a lead in the first half but couldn’t over a big finish by the Wolves in a 66-48 loss.

Mariah McKeever and Natalie Jens finished with a team-high 11 points.