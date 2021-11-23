West Central-Ashby’s Road to Prep Bowl A Challenging One

Knights making first Prep Bowl Appearance

BARRETT, Minn — For the first time in the program’s history West Central-Ashby football is playing for a state championship at the prep bowl on Friday. Its just the second time as a co-op even making it in the state tournament and first since 2017.

It wasn’t an easy road to get to this point. In the class aa semifinals the Knights held Moose Lake-Willow River the highest scoring team in the division to just six points.

Its something the defense has been doing all year long allowing just 10 points per game. On offense WCA-A has used a balance attack to outscore opponents by almost two scores.

To know getting this far and being this dominate goes back to week one for head coach Nate wood.

“Against Barnesville winning that game 14-12. They’ve been to the state tournament the last four years. To understand hey this is the level we can play at. Then there was losing to osakis in the regular season helped refocus everyone and get everyone dialed back in to see that we can do something here but we really have to work at it.”

The knights will face Chatfield who took down Barnesville in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 P.M.