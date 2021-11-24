Former middle school principal found dead in Brainerd jail

BRAINERD, Minn. – A former middle school principal serving a prison sentence was found dead in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Christopher Jerome Endicott had previously been sentenced to prison for identity theft, stalking and burglary.

Endicott was arrested in 2018 on charges of illegally accessing school district records after leaving the district and making purchases using the credit card information of school employees and their family members.

As he was under investigation for the misuse of district records, police also said he started stalking an Apple Valley police detective who was working on the case.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard says that Endicott was found unresponsive at the jail in Brainerd.