Small Electrical Fire At Walmart in Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Dilworth and Moorhead fire crews responded to Walmart in Dilworth late this afternoon after an electrical fire.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting, who is also the Dilworth fire chief, says the fire was in a piece of refrigeration equipment.

He says the fire was difficult to put out because there was still electricity going to the unit.

Empting says damage was not significant.