UND Hockey Keeping Emotions In Check Ahead of Minnesota Series

Have won last three meetings against the Gophers

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota hockey bounced back from a 4-1 loss against Minnesota-Duluth to split the series in the final game and build some momentum for another rivalry match-up. 11th ranked Minnesota comes to Grand Forks for the first time.

Its a series UND has dominated as of late scoring 12 goals over two games last time both went head to head in Minneapolis back in 2019 then were victorious against them in Vegas in 2018. It’s a match-up pushed back a year- and smack dab in the middle of the toughest stretch on their schedule.

With Duluth behind them and Saint Cloud State ahead, its important to keep emotions in check.

<“It’s definitely hard. These are the two biggest weekends of the season so you just have to make sure you’re staying even keel and just focusing on the task at hand,” sophomore forward Griffin Ness said. “Worrying about Friday’s game first then Saturday. Last weekend we talked about worrying about the Duluth Bulldogs and not what’s coming up next so all were doing this weekend is worrying about the Gophers.”

“Basically you push yourself everyday to be better and bring your best out on the ice,” senior captain Mark Senden said. “You make sure you build the week the right way and that’s how we’ve been doing it.”

We go back to two years ago and we had a mentality going down there to Minneapolis and trying to do what we did,” head coach Brad Berry said. “The message is it’s non-conference hockey but its NCHC play. It’s going to be a tough battle playing against a very good team and knowing we’ll have to bring our best.“

UND remains sixth in the latest USCHO poll.