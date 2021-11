MSUM Men’s Hoops Extends Win Streak to Four Games

Takes down Winona State, 76-67

MOORHEAD, Minn — Minnesota State-Moorhead men’s basketball extends their win streak to four games with a 76-67 win over Winona State.

Dane Zimmer led the way in scoring with 18 points on eight of nine shooting.

The Dragons are back at it Saturday afternoon with a 3 P.M. tip at Nemzek Hall against Sioux Falls.