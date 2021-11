State of Athletics: NDSU’s Matt Larsen

KVRR's Nick Couzin talked with NDSU Athletics Director Matt Larsen about the busy season

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a busy time in the North Dakota State Athletics Department.

Bison volleyball and soccer wrapped up their season. Football is vying for another FCS championship while both basketball teams get their schedules underway.

KVRR Sports Nick Couzin talked with A.D. Matt Larson about all those topics and more.