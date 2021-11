UND Hockey Drops Series Opener With Minnesota

Lost to the Gophers 5-1

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota Hockey drops its series opener to Minnesota, 5-1.

Gophers got out to a 3-0 lead after two periods. Reise Gaber was the only UND player to get on the board.

UND will look to even the series on Saturday night at 6:07 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.