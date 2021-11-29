NDSU Football Not Thinking About Last Spring’s Loss Ahead of Match-Up With Southern Illinois

Entz did not address last spring's loss with the team

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football getting set for their playoff match-up with Southern Illinois by taking to the practice field this past weekend and watching their opponents first round round game with South Dakota together as a team. Its a showdown with a lot of history as of late.

Back in the spring, the Salukis not only handed the Bison their first loss of the season, but ended their FCS record 39-game win streak.

Much of that same SIU team returned this fall and even with both sides in the same conference ,neither met in the regular season, creating some major hype around the match-up. Although, if you ask head coach Matt Entz about that defeat, it hasn’t been talked about.

“I haven’t addressed the team and probably won’t. It’s just next game and we need to be prepared,” Entz said. “Do all the things we’ve done every week this season. We have to try and start fast. We have to be efficient. We have to get them off the field and tackle well. We have to be fundamentally better than our opponent. There are some similarities definitely. You look down the roster and there are a lot of names that are familiar from the spring. I think they’re a really good football team and better than their record.”

Kick-off Saturday is at the usual time of 2:30, however can only be watched on ESPN Plus.

11 Bison players making the all-conference team for the Missouri Valley. The second most behind South Dakota state. Receiver Christian Watson, fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive lineman Cordell Volson and Cody Mauch along with defensive end Brayden Thomas and safety Michael Tutsie made the first team.

Tight end Josh Babicz, return specialist Jayden Price and linebackers Jasir Cox and Jackson Hankey made the second team. Tight end Noah Gindorff and defensive lineman Eli Mostaert and Lane Tucker were honorable mention.

Watson has been an all-conference honoree five times. only 10 players ever achieving that feat..