One person killed in I-29 crash in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – One person died Monday afternoon after a crash on I-29, near 13th Ave. S.

State Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind confirmed the fatality. Another person was seriously hurt.

Niewind says a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer stopped on the interstate and two people who had been in the pickup were outside between the pickup and the trailer when an SUV struck the trailer. One person who was between the trailer and the pickup was dead at the scene and the other was taken to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.

Niewind says at this time, he does not believe that the driver of the SUV will be cited. Names have not been released.

The NDHP, Cass County deputies, Fargo Fire and Sanford Ambulance responded to the scene.