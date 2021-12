Jamestown Volleyball Advances to Semifinals of NAIA Tournament

Jimmies took down Bellevue in straight sets

SIOUX CITY, IA — Jamestown Volleyball advances to the semifinals of the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Jimmies improve to 35-0 with 30 of them coming in the form of a sweep.

First serve for their semifinal match with Park is set for 5 P.M. Friday.