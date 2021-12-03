MSUM men’s basketball adds a new member to the elusive 1,000 point club

Bryce Irsfeld dropped 21 on Umary in the Dragons last contest to reach the milestone.

Moorhead, Minn. (KVRR)- MSUM basketball adds a new member to the elusive 1,000 point club this week Bryce Irsfeld dropped 21 on UMary in the Dragons last contest to reach the milestone.

A fifth year senior, Irsfeld has remained a crucial part of the Dragons backcourt, currently tied for first on the team in scoring averaging a nudge over 11 and a half a game.

He’s shooting 48 percent field goal shooting,42 percent from three, and has made 12 of 12 from the free throw line.

MSUM is 6-5 on the year.

Irsfeld gives praise to his teammates and although a known scorer, he’s looking to get teammates involved.

“I think it says a lot about the teammates I’ve had and the trust of the coaching staff to put me out there. Everybody I have on the team now they’re looking for me to shoot, that’s my role on the team so that’s what I’ve been trying to do. I think it’s earned for sure, they see me. I’m always in the gym working on my shot, I think when the preparation meets the opportunity,” said Irsfeld.

Dragons tip it up with Minot State on Saturday.