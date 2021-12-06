NDSU Football Working Through Challenges in New Opponent; Gindorff Back For Sixth Year

Bison play East Tennessee State for first time on Saturday

FARGO, N.D — For the first time this season North Dakota State football will see an unfamiliar opponent by playing a team outside of the Missouri Valley. The SOCON conference champions, East Tennessee State are coming to the Dome Saturday for the first ever meeting between both sides.

The Buccaneers come in winners of five in a row after topping Kennesaw State by going for two with under a minute left. It was part of 15 points in the last 1:30.

The Bison have won their last three by scoring a combined 139 points. Despite the successes as of late, head coach Matt Entz knows the challenges of facing another hot team.

“Were going to try and go through as much game film as we can,” Entz said. “I know offensively, they’ve gone back to even 2019 film just to make sure that they need to see what they need to see and how ETSU is going to defend some personnel and formations that maybe they’re not accustomed to seeing in the SOCON right now. I think the easy part is getting our players fired up because it is a team we haven’t played.”

Entz also mentioned tight end Noah Gindorff is out for the rest of the playoffs with a lower leg injury. Gindorff will have surgery on Wednesday after getting rolled up on blocking on a touchdown run in the second quarter.

On social media, Gindorff said he’s coming back for a 6th year despite having interest from the NFL and an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Receiver Christian Watson is a game time decision.