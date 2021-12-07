Federal judge blocks another Biden vaccine mandate

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

Baker found that the states are likely to succeed in their claim that Biden exceeded authorization from Congress when he issued the requirement in September.

“The Court acknowledges the tragic toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought throughout the nation and the globe,” wrote the judge, an appointee of former President Donald Trump. “However, even in times of crisis this Court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities.”

“The Biden administration has yet again exceeded its authority in apparent disregard of the Constitution and the rule of law,” North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said.

Stenehjem noted that with Tuesday’s order, federal courts have now blocked the three most invasive federal vaccine mandates. “I will continue to work with Attorneys General across the nation to protect the citizens of North Dakota from federal overreach.”

A White House spokeswoman said the Justice Department would continue to defend the mandate.