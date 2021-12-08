Senate confirms ex-Fargo police chief to lead Customs & Border Protection

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – A former Fargo police chief has been confirmed to lead the nation’s largest law enforcement agency.

Chris Magnus, now the police chief in Tucson, Arizona, is the new Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 60,000-person agency oversees the nation’s border security, trade, and travel.

Magnus was approved by a vote of 50-47, with Senator Susan Collins the lone Republican joining Democrats in support.

Magnus was Fargo Police Chief from 1999 to 2006.