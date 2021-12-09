How to avoid health risks over the holidays

(KVRR) – The holidays typically brings together family, food and good times, but health experts warn this is also a potentially dangerous.

The American Heart Association and scientific research suggests a majority of heart attacks happen in our country on Christmas and New Year’s Day than any other time of the year.

People have a tendency to break their normal routines of taking medication and exercising regularly. There are also added risks with COVID and flu season still looming which can be detrimental to those with heart problems.

“Celebrate in moderation. So, try to avoid overindulging, excessive drinking. Watch out for that sodium that can easily sneak up on you during the holidays. With COVID and the flu season possibly opt for smaller gatherings as opposed to really large gatherings,” said Sanford Health cardiologist Dr. Ahmed Abuzaanona.

Some symptoms to monitor are sudden shortness of breath, fainting, persistent nausea and any discomfort in the upper chest.