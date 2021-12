NDSU Men’s Hoops Improves to 5-0 At Home With Win Over Cal State-Northridge

Bison won 68-54

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State men’s basketball improves to 5-0 at home on the season with a 68-54 win over Cal State-Northridge.

Rocky Kreuser had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Grant Nelson also added 18.

Bison improve to 6-4 on the season.

Next game is back at the SHAC Monday against Indiana State.

KVRR’s Brandon Blakney was there with all the reaction after the game.