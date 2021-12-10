NDSU’s O.C. Talks Second Option at Tight End; Success of O-Line Last Three Games

Tyler Roehl answers some big questions heading into quarterfinal match-up

FARGO, N.D — With their playoff quarterfinal match-up against East Tennessee State on the horizon, North Dakota State football has been dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball. However, the biggest loss may come on offense at tight end with Noah Gindorff.

Gindorff had successful surgery on his leg Wednesday after getting rolled up on during a block on a rushing touchdown in the second quarter of the victory over Southern Illinois.

What will be missed is the 200 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, however along with Josh Babicz’s 150 receiving yards, offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl says there are some other possibilities for that second option going forward.

“I think you have to look at Hunter Leupke. Joe Stoffel has done a really good job,” Roehl said. “Even turn to a Logan Hofsedt even though he does a lot at fullback for us but he has the ability to play on the ball or wing. Even Mason Miller. Mason is a back-up tackle for us. He has taken a lot of reps at the tight end position in some of our heavy package.”

Over the three game win-streak, the biggest strength offensively has been the line leaving holes for the backs to run for just over 1100 yards. The key has been narrowing the focus and allowing them to play fast.

“Through the week of preparation going into each opponent, you know the looks you’re going to get,” Roehl said. “When you can narrow the amount of schemes that you’re trying to prepare those schemes verse x number of looks that you may anticipate. It just gives our guys more confidence.”

TaMerik Williams leads the way for the Bison in rushing with 605 yards, 55 per game and 10 touchdowns.