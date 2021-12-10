Sheyenne Boys Basketball: A Culture of Excellence

The 2-0 Mustangs Have Big Expectations This Winter

“With us the standard is the standard we’re not gonna lower our standards here and as you saw earlier with our practice our guys weren’t practicing hard so it’s our job as coaches to make sure they’re upholding their part of the agreement to practicing hard every day and so our guys know practices should be harder than the game,” said boys basketball coach, Tom Kirchoffner.

Over the last 4 seasons the Sheyenne boys basketball have a cumulative record of 372 and 46 … Last year’s varsity team won the Eastern Dakota conference and set a program record for wins with their 24-2 record, making a run to the semifinals at state. It may be a new season but the standard remains

“We got to replace 80 percent of our scoring, we got to replace 5 seniors but our guys are up for the challenge,” said Kirchoffner.

Despite losing some key pieces to graduation this year’s team is filled with veteran leadership and ready to demonstrate the mustang way

“We got nine seniors we’re all really close we’ve been playing together for a while we’re just gonna gel together and work as a team,” said senior point guard James Hagan.

“Right now the front runner is Mike Nhial I mean he’s an exceptional athlete .. Scored 26 in his first game,” said Kirchoffner.

“We’ve had a lot of great seniors and we just keep passing it down. It’s mustang culture,” said Nhial.

“Last years seniors taught us how to work hard and we’re just gonna keep building on that.. Keep working hard and keep going for it.. The final goal is a state championship,” said Hagan.

“We have to take it one practice at a time those practices will build up just get better one percent at a time and we’ll be where we want to be sooner or later…” said Nhial.

The Mustangs are 2-0 and will face the Fargo West Packers on Tuesday.