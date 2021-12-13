NDSU Men’s Basketball Finishes Non-Conference Home Slate Unbeaten

Bison beat Indiana State, 77-70

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State men’s basketball completes their non-conference home slate with a a perfect 6-0 record after a 77-70 win over Indiana State Monday night.

Three Bison player finished in double figures including Sam Griesel, who is just three game removed from injury, with a season-high 23 points. Grant Nelson finished with 18 and Tyree Eady with 13 points and nine rebounds, one shy of a double-double.

NDSU closes out non-conference play at Pacific Friday night before Summit League play begins next Wednesday against North Dakota.