NDSU Players Coming into Semifinal Game With More Confidence

Cam Miller, Courtney Eubanks playing first semifinal game

FARGO, N.D. — With how many times North Dakota State and James Madison have played either to decide a championship or an eventual champion, this time its a bit different with multiple players on both rosters having not made it this far in their collegiate careers.

For NDSU, its starts with their quarterback, Cam Miller, who in his second start last spring fell to Sam Houston in the quarterfinals. Same goes for cornerback, Courtney Eubanks, who experienced that early exit as well.

Both Eubanks and Miller have built up confidence this fall as key contributors, making it easier to focus heading into a semifinal game with a lot more on the line.

“There’s a lot of value to this game but really it’s just about not trying to overthink it too much,” Miller said. “Just going out and playing. Last year was more stressful because I felt like I had to prove myself. I felt like I was fearful to make mistakes but know I can just go out and play my game. I don’t really have any worries.”

“Staying humble and not really underestimating everybody coming into the playoffs because if you make it this far, you’re good,” Eubanks said. :I’ve never made it this far even in high school making it very exciting for me and I plan on winning it all.”

Miller comes in with just 12 incompletions over the last two playoff games while Eubanks has the seventh most tackles and a forced fumble on defense.