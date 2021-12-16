NDSU’s Secondary Confident in Stopping JMU’s Passing Attack

Dukes QB leads nation in passing efficiency

FARGO, N.D — Over North Dakota State’s four-game win streak there have been no questions about the defense stopping the run holding opponents under 100 yards in all four and a total of just 283 on the ground in that span, however, to beat James Madison it’ll be about shutting down the pass.

JMU’s quarterback Cole Johnson not only has 39 touchdowns and two interceptions but leads the nation in passing efficiency, is fourth in completions, fifth in passing yards and top 20 in yards per game and yards per completion.

The Dukes average 40.2 points per game, the best of the four teams remaining, although, if you ask members of the Bison secondary about their ability to eliminate the air attack they’re as confident as ever.

“Our back seven. We are the best in the country. That’s how I fee,” sophomore cornerback Courney Eubanks said. “Most should start feeling like that. I don’t think it’ll be a problem shutting down the pass game. We just have to come in with a mentality of discipline. Just be physical. Nothing we have to do special. Just come in and do what we do every game. We all know that James Madison is a good team. This week were coming in stronger watching a lot of film and making sure were on top of our plays and studying more of the playbook.”

Both sides have split their last two meetings and we’ll have live coverage from the Dome starting in our 6 o’clock news Friday evening.