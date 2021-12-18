Bison Advance to FCS Title Game in Thrilling Fashion

NDSU Wins 20-14 Over James Madison

FARGO, N.D. —

North Dakota State forced James Madison to a three and out to set the tone for a dominant first half. After a Hunter Luepke receiving touchdown, two field goals, and a shut through the first 30 minutes of the game, the Bison went into the half with a 13-0 lead.

Luepke led the way for the Bison offense earning more than half the teams yards. The All-American running back rushed 19 times for 114 yards and added 89 more receiving yards with two touchdown catches. The second touchdown catch put the Bison up for good. Luepke’s 203 yards made up for almost 60 percent of the Bison’s 339 total yards.

The Dukes came out hot in the third quarter however taking a 14-13 lead into the final frame with All-American Cole Johnson slinging both of his touchdown and putting the pressure back on the Bison heading into the final frame.

The Bison responded coming back down and scoring on Luepke’s second receiving touchdown of the night. The game was all-but sealed when Destin Talbert intercepted Johnson in the end zone with just 3:01 left on the clock. The Dukes had a chance with less than a minute left but with no timeouts and yet another strong effort from Code Green. The Bison punched their ticket to Frisco ninth time in 11 years.