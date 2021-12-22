Bison OC, Roehl Interviews With ETSU

Tyler Roehl Interviewed with East Tennessee For Their Head Coaching Vacancy

According to the Johnson City Press, Roehl spoke with east Tennessee about the head coaching position on zoom. Roehl has been on the bison staff for 6 of the teams 8 FCS Championships; one as a grad assistant five as a fulltime coach. He coached fullbacks and tight ends before being promoted to O.C. In 2019. The Bison beat ETSU 27-3 in the quarterfinals and are preparing for their matchup with Montana State in Frisco on January 8th.