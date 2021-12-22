Cooper Mattern Transferring to Concordia

North Dakota High School Football Star, Cooper Mattern Will Play for the Cobbers

Moorhead

Moorhead, MN —

Cooper Mattern is trasnfering from St. Johns to Concordia College. Mattern finished his senior season as the top quarterback in the state of North Dakota after throwing for over 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaging just under 258 yards per game for Shanley high school in 2020. Mattern did not play last season with the Johnies.

He announced his return to the are on Twitter today thanking his coaches for his time as a johnnie and said that he has put a lot of time into the decision and looks forward to playing the game he loves at Concordia.