Dozens of Fargo-Moorhead area businesses targeted by burglars

Business owners are encouraged to regularly set alarms, maintain surveillance equipment and keep buildings secure

FARGO (KVRR) – Police in Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking business owners to take precautions following a string of dozens of commercial burglaries in the area since September.

Owners and managers are encouraged to regularly set alarms, maintain surveillance equipment and to keep buildings secure when businesses are closed.

The Moorhead KFC, Burger Time and Boulder Tap House are among the places that were recently hit.

The person, or people responsible are targeting safes and businesses with large amounts of cash. Police say a prybar has been used to enter buildings through low security doors.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact 701-451-7660.