Vitalant looking for workers to help the nonprofit save lives

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Vitalant has such a big staff shortage, the nonprofit isn’t able to get 600 to 800 donations per month.

Vitalant isn’t able to hold mobile blood drives because of a lack of employees.

The nonprofit is looking to hire 14 full and part-time donor care positions. Officials want anyone looking for a career change or looking to enter the health care field with a high school diploma.

Vitalant does three months of training including how to take blood and to get workers ready to do pre-donation interviews.

Vitalant says it’s the only supplier of blood products for Eastern North Dakota and if they can’t get donations, they aren’t able to save lives.

“If we don’t have the staff to do it or we don’t have the ability to draw the blood, that’s a big concern. We would have to go outside of our area to try and find the blood,” Vitalant Regional Director Jennifer Bredahl said.

“I absolutely love this job because of the donors I get to work with. The stories on why they’re donating,” Vitalant Phlebotomist/Donor Care 3 Brittany Wise said.

Donor Care positions pay $16 per hour. Vitalant is also offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus. You can apply by clicking here.