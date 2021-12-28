Holiday Bowl on FOX cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

The game was to feature the UCLA Bruins facing the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

SAN DIEGO, CA (KVRR) – The Holiday Bowl tonight on FOX (KVRR) has been cancelled.

UCLA football tweeted, “The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program”.

FOX Sports is reporting that COVID-19 decimated the Bruins defensive line.

The game was to feature the UCLA Bruins facing the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The Holiday Bowl is the fifth bowl to be cancelled due to COVID-19 cases.

Tonight’s game was to be played at 7:00 p.m. (cst)