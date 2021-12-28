Mandan man gets multiple life sentences in the death of four people

Judge David Reich sentenced 47-year-old Chad Isaak on Tuesday to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) – A man convicted of killing four people at a North Dakota property management company has been sentenced to multiple life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

He was found guilty of fatally shooting and stabbing RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, and employees Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb, at the company’s building in Mandan on April 1, 2019.

Investigators say the victims were stabbed more than 100 times, total.

Defense attorneys say police overlooked or ignored other possible suspects.

Prosecutors say the evidence pointed to Isaak, though they didn’t establish a motive.

