Police takes on Fire Dept. for blood donations during WF Battle for the Badges

All the blood given at the West Fargo Double Tree will be given to Vitalant and sent to to 70 hospitals in the tri-state area.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- It’s fire versus police in a battle for blood that benefits the community.

“We’re very fortunate to partner with the West Fargo Fire and Police Departments for this event. You know, they’re leaders in the community. We like using their influence for the good cause,” said Vitalant Donor Recruitment Representative Jessica Kinzler said.

This is the third annual West Fargo Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. The first two years the Fire Department has missed out on the Travelers Trophy but this year they’re determined to bring it back to the firehouse.

“We’d love to win, obviously it’s police and fire so we’re very competitive against each other, very friendly and competitive, but we would love to win this year,” West Fargo Fire Inspector John Neeb said.

“I’m here supporting team law hoping for a third win three years in a row,” West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said.

There truly aren’t any losers in this contest.

“They have a great banter. You walk in you feel like a big deal. They’re just fighting over your votes, but it all goes to the same great cause and we’re happy to have everyone that comes through the door,” Kinzler said.

“This time of year there is a good blood shortage as much as we can get. We’d love to help out all those people that might need that blood,” said Neeb.

Every volunteer gives a pint of blood. It will help trauma victims, cancer patients, premature babies and trauma victims or people having transplant surgery.

“Hoping that people will come out and support, it’s a chance that all of us have to make an impact on somebody’s life and potentially save someone’s life,” said Otterness.

You have plenty of time to donate. The event will go until Thursday Dec. 30.