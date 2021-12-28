UND basketball games cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KVRR) – Two University of North Dakota men’s basketball games have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Summit League office made the announcement, canceling Thursday’s game against South Dakota and Saturday’s game with South Dakota State.

The Summit League’s Joint Council voted unanimously to change its COVID-19 No Contest policy for the remainder of the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball league season on Tuesday morning.

Originally, teams that were unable to play a scheduled league game due to positive COVID-19 cases and/or quarantine requirements would have to forfeit those contests this season, impacting league standings.

The approved adjustment allows for institutions to request that the league declare games as no contests if a team does not have eight or more players and one or more coaches available due to COVID-19 protocols. If a team does not have that number of players or coaches due to COVID-19 protocols or local health authorities require a team to discontinue participation, the game will be declared a no contest and will not be rescheduled.

For seeding purposes regarding The Summit League Basketball Championships, if teams have played a different number of League games due to no contests, winning percentage will be used as the first criteria to determine seeds.

The Fighting Hawks will now turn their attention to the Mavericks, with opening tip scheduled for Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. (CT) in Omaha, Neb.