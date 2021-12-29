Few Minnesota departments adopt body camera guidelines

The League of Minnesota Cities two years ago created a model policy requiring problem officers wear cameras.

MINNEAPOLIS – Most Minnesota law enforcement agencies have chosen not to implement guidelines mandating officers with a history of misconduct wear body cameras.

A Minneapolis Star Tribune analysis found that only 10 of 108 agencies with publicly available body camera policies have implemented the policy.

The agencies have adopted the guidelines include Fairmont, Faribault, Maplewood, St. Paul Park and White Bear Lake police and the Anoka, Olmsted and Rice county sheriff’s offices.

The state’s largest police departments in Minneapolis and St. Paul have not adopted the policy.

The state Department of Natural Resources also hasn’t adopted it.